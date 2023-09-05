Armored Core VI Debuts in 2nd on the French Charts - Sales

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 34, 2023, according to SELL.

Armored Core VI: fires of Rubicon (PS5) debuted in second place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) dropped one spot to third place and Pikmin 4 (NS) is down from third to fourth place. Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Armored Core VI: fires of Rubicon - Launch Edition Gran Turismo 7 Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Xbox Series X|S

Armored Core VI: fires of Rubicon - Launch Edition Diablo IV Forza Horizon 5 - Premium Edition

PS4 Hogwarts Legacy Gran Turismo 7 Spider-Man: Miles Morales Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy FIFA 23 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Nintendo Switch The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pikmin 4 PC Microsoft Flight Simulator - Premium Deluxe Edition The Sims 4 Horse Ranch Expansion Pack Minecraft

