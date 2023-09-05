Armored Core VI Debuts in 2nd on the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 376 Views
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 34, 2023, according to SELL.
Armored Core VI: fires of Rubicon (PS5) debuted in second place.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) dropped one spot to third place and Pikmin 4 (NS) is down from third to fourth place. Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) rounds out the top five.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Armored Core VI: fires of Rubicon - Launch Edition
- Gran Turismo 7
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Xbox Series X|S
- Armored Core VI: fires of Rubicon - Launch Edition
- Diablo IV
- Forza Horizon 5 - Premium Edition
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Gran Turismo 7
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Hogwarts Legacy
- FIFA 23
- Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Pikmin 4
- Microsoft Flight Simulator - Premium Deluxe Edition
- The Sims 4 Horse Ranch Expansion Pack
- Minecraft
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.