Alone in the Dark Reboot Delayed to January 16, 2024, to Launch for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Pieces Interactive announced the Alone in the Dark reboot has been delayed from October 25 to January 16, 2024. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and GOG.

"Our intention is to avoid competing with the wake of Alan’s epic release and to evade the dazzling skyline of cities adorned by the graceful swings of Spider-Man," reads a press release from THQ Nordic. "We aim to truly remain as Alone in the Dark as possible.

"To honor this, the spine-chilling horror game has been rescheduled to unveil its horrors on January 16, 2024. This extension will serve a dual purpose: not only will it permit us to meticulously perfect the gaming experience, but it will also grant us the opportunity to fully immerse ourselves in the remarkable releases of October."

Alone in the Dark is a love letter to the ground-breaking original that lets you experience a haunting story through the eyes of one of the two protagonists: play as either Edward Carnby or Emily Hartwood in this re-imagination of the classic survival horror game where Psychological Horror meets Southern Gothic. Explore your environments, fight monsters, solve puzzles, and uncover the uneasy truth of Derceto Manor…

Deep in the 1920’s South, Emily Hartwood’s uncle has gone missing. Together with private investigator Edward Carnby, she embarks on a journey to Derceto Manor, a home for the mentally ill where something is lurking. You’ll encounter strange residents, nightmarish realms, and dangerous monsters, and ultimately uncover the plot of rising evil. At the intersection of reality, mystery, and insanity, an adventure awaits that will change your core beliefs. Who can you trust, what will you believe, and what will you do next?

