Hogwarts Legacy Tops the UK Retail Charts, Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade Debuts

Hogwarts Legacy has retaken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending September 2, 2023. The PS5 version saw sales jump 266 percent, while the Xbox Series X|S version increased 249 percent.

Starfield's premium edition upgrade, which includes a download code that unlocks Early Access to the digital edition, debuted in seventh place. The full release of the game launches on September 6 or the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is up four spots to second place with sales up 98 percent due to a discount on the Nintendo Switch version. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped to third place even though sales increased 18 percent. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is down one spot to fourth place with sales down four percent.

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon in its second week fell from first to fifth place with sales dropping 71 percent. FIFA 23 fell from fourth to 10th place as sales fells 27 percent. However, the Xbox Series X|S version did see a jump in sales of 127 percent.

Street Fighter 6 is up from 22nd to 13th place and Diablo IV is up from 24th to 14th place as sales increased due to being discounted. Pikmin 4 fell from 14th to 16th place with sales dropping 15 percent.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II fell from 11th to 26th place with sales dropping 40 percent. However, the PS4 version did see a 34 percent increase in sales due to being discounted. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition fell from ninth to 37th place.

Four games re-entered the charts due to discounts at a number of retailers. Forspoken is in 21st place with sales up 90 percent, while Final Fantasy XVI is in 22nd with sales up 204 percent. Saints Row is in 29th place with sales up 64 percent and Gran Turismo 7 saw a 47 percent increase.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Hogwarts Legacy Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft (NS) FIFA 23

