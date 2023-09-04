Gravity Game Arise Reveals TGS 2023 Lineup - News

Gravity Game Arise has announced its lineup of games it will showcasing at Tokyo Game Show 2023, as well as opening its TGS 2023 website.

Gravity Game Arise at TGS 2023 will be showcasing Alterium Shift, KAMiBAKO: Mythology of Cube, and more.

Read the details below:

Aeruta (PC)

(PC) Alterium Shift (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch PC)

(PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch PC) ALTF42 (PC)

(PC) FINAL KNIGHT (PC)

(PC) Generation Zombie (iOS, Android)

(iOS, Android) KAMiBAKO: Mythology of Cube (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)

(PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) Little Gods of the Abyss (PC)

(PC) PIGROMANCE (PC)

(PC) River Tails: Stronger Together (Switch, PC)

(Switch, PC) Snow Bros. 2 Special (PC)

(PC) TOKYO PSYCHODEMIC (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)

(PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) Twilight Monk (Switch, PC)

(Switch, PC) Wetory (Switch, PC)

