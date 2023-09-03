Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Debuts in 1st on the the Australian Charts - Sales

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending August 27, 2023.

Grand Theft Auto V is in second place, Red Dead Redemption is in third place, and Red Dead Redemption 2 is in fourth place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in fifth place, Hogwarts Legacy is in sixth place, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is in seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption Red Dead Redemption 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Hogwarts Legacy The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Madden NFL 24 Metro Exodus F1 23

