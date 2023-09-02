Star Ocean: The Second Story R Anime Opening Movie Released - News

Publisher Square Enix and developer tri-Ace have released the anime opening movie for Star Ocean: The Second Story R.

View the anime opening movie below:

Read details on the game below:

Brought to life with a unique 2.5D aesthetic, this remake includes everything that made the original release so great while adding new elements too!

Story

Two worlds, one fateful encounter.

In an endless sea of stars, at the edge of the universe, two people who live in different worlds go on a journey to save planet Expel.

Choose your path and witness an awakened destiny.

Fantasy and Science-Fiction Collide in a Unique Visual Style

From dangerous dungeons to bustling towns, the world of Star Ocean: The Second Story R is depicted in beautiful 3D graphics with nostalgic 2D pixel characters.

Experience a Story with Dual Protagonists

Start your journey with either Claude or Rena. Depending on your choice, the perspectives and the allies you can recruit will change. Get to know party members via the unique Private Actions system, grow relationships and unlock various endings.

Thrilling, Visually Explosive Battles!

Enjoy fast-paced combat and use new mechanics to strategically defeat foes. “Break” by continuously dealing damage and order your allies to follow-up with an Assault Action to deal massive damage.

Star Ocean: The Second Story R will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on November 2 for $49.99.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

