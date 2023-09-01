Spyro Reignited Trilogy Sales Top 10 Million Units - Sales

Publisher Activision and developer Toys for Bob announced Spyro Reignited Trilogy has sold over 10 million units worldwide.

The collection includes Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage!, and Spyro: Year of the Dragon.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in November 2018, and for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in September 2019.

Kicking off our special #Spyroversary month with an extra special celebration. Shout out to the Spyro community for hitting this HUGE milestone. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TrzoQyOVmu — Spyro (@SpyroTheDragon) September 1, 2023

Read details on the franchise below:

Originally developed by Insomniac and published by Sony, the beloved platformer first debuted in September 1998 on PlayStation to critical acclaim. Fans quickly adopted the purple dragon as a new mascot worthy of Crash Bandicoot’s status, and a video game icon was born. Not only was the original launch a triumphant success, but its original soundtrack made a name for itself. Created by The Police drummer, Stewart Copeland, the 49-tracks have also become a staple of the original games.

Toys for Bob launched the Spyro Reignited Trilogy in November of 2018 which has been a big part of the series’ 25-year history that spans fourteen games. This includes a range of Spyro-focused games, a reboot, three spin-offs, and one collection—all of which received positive reviews. Spyro fans rejoiced when the original first three games would be receiving a remaster from Activision with Spyro Reignited Trilogy. The game did not disappoint—receiving high scores across the board for its attention to detail, timeless charm, and stunning graphics, all while remaining faithful to the original masterpiece.

Since its launch, Spyro Reignited Trilogy has come to multiple platforms including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. In addition to remastering the game, Toys for Bob remastered the original soundtrack, which Activision has officially released to Spotify to celebrate the anniversary.

