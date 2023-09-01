Nintendo Producer on Pikmin 5: 'We'll Try Not to Let Everyone Wait' - News

posted 2 hours ago

Pikmin 4 was announced in 2015 by Shigeru Miyamoto and it did not finally come out until July of this year for the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo producer Takashi Tezuka in an interview with Eurogamer was asked about Pikmin 5 and if they could make fans not wait nearly as long for Pikmin 5. He said, "We’ll try not to let everyone wait."

It is possible to play the entire mainline Pikmin series on the Nintendo Switch with HD versions of Pikmin 1 and Pikmin 2 releasing on the Nintendo eShop in June of this year, Pikmin 3 Deluxe releasing in October 2020, and now Pikmin 4 releasing last July.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

