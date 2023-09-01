The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III and IV Rated for PS5 - News

/ 225 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has rated The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III and The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV for the PlayStation 5.

Both games are currently available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. A PS5 version has yet to be announced.

Read the descriptions for the ratings below:

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III

This is a role-playing game in which players follow soldiers as they attempt to uncover secret plots and prevent a war. From a third-person perspective, players explore fantasy settings, interact with characters, and engage in battles with enemy soldiers and creatures (e.g., fish-like monsters, robots, jaguars). Combat is turn-based, with players selecting attack moves from a menu before watching brief cutscenes of their fighters slashing swords. A handful of cutscenes depict splashes of blood (e.g., a character with a bloody chest wound); in one sequence, blood-splatter effects occur during combat with fish-like enemies. The game contains some suggestive material: a character groping a female character’s chest under her armor/chest plate, with accompanying dialogue (e.g., “Hmm, the armor makes ’em seem small, but they’re actually about as big as Lady Bell’s.”); a student flirting with her teacher (e.g., “A student and her instructor alone in a quiet classroom…Truly an ideal setting.”). A few scenes depict characters drinking alcohol; one scene shows a character smoking a cigarette. The word “sh*t” can be heard in the game, and a character can be seen holding up his middle finger.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV

This is a role-playing game in which players follow a group of heroes as they attempt to stop a war. Players explore various environments (e.g., fields, dungeons) and engage in battles against human soldiers and fantasy creatures (e.g., dragons, giants mechs, demons). Players use swords, axes, firearms, and magic to defeat enemies. Slashing sounds, light effects, and explosions highlight the turn-based combat. One character’s special attack depicts large blood-splatter effects, as several scythes spin to attack enemies. The game contains some suggestive material: dialogue such as “…[Y]ou’ve got quite the promising pair…though they pale in comparison to Emma’s”; a prolonged sequence in which a woman gropes another character’s chest (e.g., “Ahh, smooth and squishy to the touch…I could just do this forever.”). As players progress, they can visit a casino to play and bet on games of Poker and Blackjack. A handful of sequences depict a character drinking alcohol and smoking cigars, and one sequence involves a drinking contest. The words “sh*t” and “a*shole” are heard in the game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles