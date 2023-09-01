Racing Game XF Extreme Formula Announced for PC - News

Developer Feperd Games has announced hoverjet racing game, XF Extreme Formula, for PC via Steam.

Race at the speed of sound and beyond in the great XF Extreme Formula championship! Taking place in the year 3000, you will tour trough the solar system proving you’re worthy of the title of champion.

Features:

Arcade mode.

mode. Tournament mode.

Single Race mode.

Time attack mode.

And story mode.

Immerse yourself in the year 3000 in an engaging story, interact with other XF pilots, and learn more about Hoverjet racing.

