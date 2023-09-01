Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos Season Pass Details Revealed - News

Natsume has revealed details on the season pass for Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos.

Animal Avalanche Pack ($2.99) – September 26

The “Animal Avalanche Pack” includes ten new wild animals that players will be able to find, befriend, and care for in Anthos, such as magical unicorns, pandas, Akitas, and small-clawed otters. The infamous Sasquatch will even make an appearance!

Visitors From Afar Pack ($12.99) – October 17

A new chapter, new characters, and even a new bachelor and bachelorette await you in the “Visitors From Afar Pack”! The Verne Trading Company has arrived and is eager to set up business! But starting any new business can be challenging! What kind of unforeseen bottlenecks await your new guests? Will they see a return on investment, or are they destined to stay in the red? Help them launch their new brand all across Anthos!

Play though an entire new chapter in the game as you help visitors from the Verne Trading Company adapt to life on Anthos!

Woo a new bachelor and bachelorette: CEO Charlotte and her stoic assistant Jaques!

Get steampunk-inspired Verne-style outfits and furniture!

Tool Upgrade & New Interior Designs Pack ($2.99) – November 7

Customize the interior of your house with three new fabulous design themes! Mix and match them up to your heart’s content! You’ll also be able to upgrade your hoe, watering can, hammer, axe, sickle, fishing rod, and pickaxe an additional level, making growing crops, fishing, and mining a breeze!

New Crops, Fish, and Recipes Pack ($2.99) – November 28

Become a master farmer, chef, and angler with the New Crops, Fish, and Recipes Pack! Unlock 12 new seed types (4 crops and 8 flowers), 6 new fish, and 15 new recipes!

Season Pass ($14.99)

The first downloadable content pack can also be purchased with the Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos Season Pass for $14.99. This grants access to the four upcoming downloadable content packs at a discounted price! Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos can be bundled with the Season Pass for $64.99.

Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 26.

