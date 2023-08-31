Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition Headed to Switch on October 6 - News

Publisher 2K and developer Gearbox Software announced Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 6 for $59.99.

Borderlands 3 is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Read details on the game below:

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition is the quintessential Borderlands 3 experience, featuring the award-winning base game plus all six content add-ons and the full collection of bonus cosmetic packs. Blast through multiple worlds as one of four Vault Hunters—the ultimate treasure—seeking badasses of the Borderlands, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization.

Play solo or join a friend in two-player local and online cooperative play to take on deadly enemies, score loads of loot, and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition on Nintendo Switch content includes:

Borderlands 3 base game

base game “Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot”

“Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock”

“Bounty of Blood”

“Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck”

“Designer’s Cut”

“Director’s Cut”

Over 30 cosmetic items

