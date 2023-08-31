Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition Rated in the US by the ESRB - News

/ 175 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) in the US has rated Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Beyond Good & Evil first released in November 2003 and this rating suggests a re-release or remaster of the game will be releasing for its 20th anniversary this holiday.

"This is an action-adventure game in which players assume the role of a reporter accompanied by a pig-like companion investigating a conspiracy on the planet of Hillys," reads the description to the ESRB rating. "From a third-person perspective, players explore fantasy locations, take photos of evidence, solve puzzles, and fight robot and alien enemies. Combat is sometimes fast-paced, with players using melee weapons (e.g., staffs, torches) to strike stylized enemies that generally break apart or vanish into puffs of smoke. One boss battle depicts a squid-like alien stabbed in the eye, with yellow-green splatter effects."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles