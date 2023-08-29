Fantasy Steampunk CRPG New Arc Line Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 2 hours ago

Developer Dreamate has announced fantasy steampunk CRPG, New Arc Line, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will launch in 2024.

"Introducing New Arc Line, a new fantasy steampunk CRPG in which you play an immigrant to the bustling city of New Arc and find yourself quickly entangled in a fight that could decide the fate of the world," reads the description to the announcement trailer.

View the announcement trailer below:

