Armored Core VI Debuts in 1st on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

posted 4 hours ago

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending August 26, 2023. 64 percent of all retail copies sold were for the PlayStation 5.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped to second place, while The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is up one spot as sales increased six percent. FIFA 23 is down one spot to fourth place with sales dropping nine percent.

Hogwarts Legacy is up four spots to fifth place with sales increasing 44 percent and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga jumped up from 24th to sixth place with sales up 146 percent. Both games are currently included in PS5 bundles.

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition re-entered the top 10 in ninth place with sales up 45 percent following a sale for the PC version.

Immortals of Aveum debuted in 21st place as it launched on August 22.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom FIFA 23 Hogwarts Legacy Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Minecraft (NS) The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition Grand Theft Auto V

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

