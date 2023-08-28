Alien Hominid HD Headed to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC Later This Year - News

Developer The Behemoth announced Alien Hominid HD will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam later this year. It will launch alongside Alien Hominid Invasion and both games will be included in a bundle.

View the 2023 re-release trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Alien Hominid HD, the award-winning 2D side-scroller from The Behemoth, is now available for modern platforms! With hand-drawn graphics, excitingly fast gameplay, and the humor that started it all, loading up this title is like traveling decades back in time, with improved visuals and the same hardcore gaming experience.

Navigate your surroundings by jumping, dodging attacks, grabbing agents, and digging underground! Use your trusted blaster to shoot at anything in your path and hurl grenades towards your enemies for epic explosions! Catch agents off guard with your knife in close-up combat, or chomp their heads off if that’s more your style.

Whether you’re playing solo or two-player local cooperative play, Alien Hominid HD is back with the three classic difficulty options:

Easy – Seven lives and continues, with two shields from weapon pickups.

Normal – Five lives and continues, with one shield from weapon pickups.

INSANE – Three lives and continues, one hit kills.

Tired of chomping heads? All of the original mini games are here for any aliens wanting a quick break, including:

201 levels of PDA Games

Super Soviet Missile Mastar

All You Can Eat

Neutron Ball

Pinata Fiesta

Challenge Mode

And that’s not all—the game is complete with Steam achievements, in addition to weekly and monthly leaderboards for all three difficulties! Come back to the game that started it all for The Behemoth while crossing your fingers and hoping you remember those pesky boss patterns…

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

