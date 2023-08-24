Baldur's Gate 3 to Launch on Xbox Series X|S This Year, No Split-Screen on Series S - News

Larian Studios founder and CEO Swen Vincke via Twitter announced he had a talk with Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer and revealed the team will be able to launch Baldur’s Gate 3 later this year on Xbox Series X|S consoles.

The game on the Xbox Series X will have split-screen co-operative play, while the feature will not be available on the Xbox Series S. The game will support cross-save progression between Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.

"Super happy to confirm that after meeting [Phil Spencer] yesterday, we've found a solution that allows us to bring Baldur's Gate 3 to Xbox players this year still, something we've been working towards for quite some time.

"All improvements will be there, with split-screen coop on Series X. Series S will not feature split-screen coop, but will also include cross-save progression between Steam and Xbox Series."

Baldur's Gate 3 released on PC via Steam and GOG on August 3. It will also launch for the PlayStation 5 on September 6.

