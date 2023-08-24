Pikmin 4 Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 78K, PS5 Sells 37K - Sales

Pikmin 4 (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 54,904 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending August 20, 2023.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in second place with sales of 16,859 units and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) remained in third place with sales of 12,861 units.

Minecraft (NS) remained in fourth place with sales of 9,994 units, Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (NS) is up from seventh to fifth place with sales of 7,996 units, and Splatoon 3 (NS) is up from eighth to sixth place with sales of 7,586 units.

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is down one spot to seventh place with sales of 7,368 units and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) dropped from fifth to eighth place with sales of 7,313. Mario Party Superstars (NS) is up one spot to ninth place with sales of 5,909 units and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) rounds out the top 10 with sales of 5,699 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 77,780 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 37,411 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,327 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 611 units, and the 3DS sold 97 units.

[NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 54,904 (721,281) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 16,859 (5,443,641) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 12,861 (1,833,086) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9,994 (3,235,955) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 7,996 (5,100,967) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 7,586 (4,093,171) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 7,368 (1,158,904) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 7,313 (5,265,833) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 5,909 (1,285,614) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,699 (7,517,866)

Switch OLED Model – 61,041 (5,373,686) PlayStation 5 – 34,254 (3,623,139) Switch – 9,147 (19,505,371) Switch Lite – 7,592 (5,457,186) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,157 (562,058) Xbox Series X – 1,097 (212,422) PlayStation 4 – 611 (7,893,893) Xbox Series S – 230 (259,889) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 97 (1,192,150)

