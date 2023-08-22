Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Expansion New Trailer Showcases 'New Ways to Play' - News

CD Projekt RED during Gamescom 2023: Opening Night Live released a new trailer for the Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 called "New Ways to Play."

The 'New Ways to Play' trailer includes a compilation of new gameplay features arriving as part of the upcoming “Phantom Liberty” expansion and as part of the free Update 2.0.

The trailer unveiled new exclusive features coming to the spy-thriller expansion Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, including the Relic skill tree. The new skill tree offers a wide range of powerful abilities that allow players to master new playstyles and create unique, meaningful builds. Phantom Liberty also introduces a densely packed new location, Dogtown, with endless dynamic events and missions, action-packed gigs, new clothing items, weapons, cyberware, and more to explore.

The “New Ways to Play” trailer also highlighted the game’s redesigned perks system, showing off some brand-new perks that offer players more impactful gameplay options and the ability to take down enemies in thrilling, original ways. Enemy AI in combat will also be improved, making fights more dynamic and intuitive.

Another major overhaul revealed in the trailer is the new police system. Police AI has been improved, meaning the NCPD will respond to player actions in more realistic and engaging ways, including setting up roadblocks, attempting to ram players off the road and more. Driving around Night City will also see upgrades with the introduction of vehicle combat, which allows the player to shoot while driving and quickhack enemy vehicles from cars and motorbikes.

The redesigned skill trees, overhauled police system, and vehicle combat will all be available for free as part of Update 2.0 for Cyberpunk 2077 on ​​Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

The Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on September 26 for $29.99.

