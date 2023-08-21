The Invincible Arrives November 6 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher 11 bit studios and developer Starward Industries announced The Invincible will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on November 6.

A hands-on demo will be available to play at Gamescom from August 23 to 27.

View the reveal date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A hard science-fiction game with a mind-bending narrative, The Invincible will make players rethink humanity’s urge to conquer space and remind themselves that not everything, everywhere is for us.

The Invincible puts players in the role of Yasna, a sharp-tongued astrobiologist forced to search for her crew and bring them back “dead or alive” as a perilous mission to the eerie planet Regis III takes an awry turn. On the surface, it may seem that Regis III is uninhabited but that doesn’t mean the people who visit here can feel like unopposed rulers. The philosophical nature of the events on Regis III will make Yasna forever question the scale of humankind’s ambitions.

Based on the bestselling book of the same name by Stanislaw Lem, The Invincible mixes expansive space vistas with retro-futuristic and atompunk design and aesthetics.

