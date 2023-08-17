Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Details and Gameplay Reveal Trailer Released - News

/ 113 Views

by, posted 19 minutes ago

Publisher Activision and developer Sledgehammer Games have released the first details and gameplay reveal trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

The game will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 10. Digital pre-orders are available now on the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Steam, and Battle.net.

View the gameplay reveal trailer below:

Read the first details on the game below:

Building on the legacy of the Modern Warfare series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is the direct sequel to the record-breaking Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Players will experience a rich and immersive campaign with unprecedented player choice, picking up directly after Modern Warfare II, all-new open world Zombies set on the largest Call of Duty Zombies map ever, and one of the greatest collections of Modern Warfare multiplayer maps ever assembled—both fan favorites and all new ones.

Launching during the 20th anniversary of the Call of Duty franchise, Modern Warfare III celebrates one of the franchise’s greatest legacies, while also charting a new course for fans.

Call of Duty franchise, Modern Warfare III celebrates one of the franchise’s greatest legacies, while also charting a new course for fans. For the first time in back-to back years, Call of Duty returns with a direct sequel as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III picks up immediately following the events of last year’s incredible blockbuster Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Call of Duty returns with a direct sequel as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III picks up immediately following the events of last year’s incredible blockbuster Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. All 16 launch maps from the original Modern Warfare 2 (2009) have been modernized with new modes and gameplay features and will be available at launch.

Modern Warfare 2 (2009) have been modernized with new modes and gameplay features and will be available at launch. For the first time in Call of Duty‘s history, a vast amount of content from the previous Modern Warfare II game will transfer—or “carry forward”—and be available in the next Modern Warfare title. All weapon and Operator content that has been previously unlocked or is currently available to players in Modern Warfare II, will carry forward between Modern Warfare II and Modern Warfare III.

Call of Duty‘s history, a vast amount of content from the previous Modern Warfare II game will transfer—or “carry forward”—and be available in the next Modern Warfare title. All weapon and Operator content that has been previously unlocked or is currently available to players in Modern Warfare II, will carry forward between Modern Warfare II and Modern Warfare III. Modern Warfare III expands the universe for players, with much more to come in post-launch plans, including over 12 new core six-versus-six maps that will fuel post-launch live seasons and new Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile experiences when it launches.

Epic Campaign Narrative, Infamous Villain Makarov and Unprecedented Player Choice

Captain Price and Task Force 141 must adapt or die in a fight against the ultimate threat in this direct sequel to Modern Warfare II.

Ultranationalist Vladmir Makarov extends his grasp across the world causing Task Force 141 to fight like never before in this dark and gritty campaign experience.

In addition to signature, cinematic Call of Duty campaign missions, Modern Warfare III introduces Open Combat Missions, a new innovation that empowers player decisions like never before. Open Combat missions complement the cinematic levels players have come to love for a cohesive narrative story, and emphasize player choice with numerous additional paths and choices to complete objectives. Built to react and adapt to different playstyles—whether taking a stealthy or run and gun approach, players can truly play how they want.

Call of Duty campaign missions, Modern Warfare III introduces Open Combat Missions, a new innovation that empowers player decisions like never before.

One of the Greatest Collections of Modern Warfare Multiplayer Maps

Modern Warfare III celebrates the 20th anniversary of Call of Duty with one of the greatest collections of Modern Warfare multiplayer maps ever assembled—both fan favorites and all new ones, plus additional maps for Ground War, Invasion and War mode.

Legendary Maps and Modern Gameplay All 16 launch maps from the original Modern Warfare 2 (2009) have been modernized with new modes and gameplay features and will be available at launch to get everyone started, while over 12 new core six-versus-six maps will fuel post-launch live seasons. Players will be able to play fan favorite game modes like Hardpoint and Kill Confirmed, in addition the brand-new Cutthroat Mode (three-versus-three-versus-three) on core maps where these modes have never been experienced before.

New Systems and Mechanics Players will experience new movement mechanics, including the brand-new Tac-Stance designed for tactical close-quarters combat. Gunsmith evolves with the addition of After-Market Parts, allowing players to have enhanced customization and create new weapon combinations.

Core Features Modern Warfare III brings the return of features like classic Minimap behavior with red dots indicating when an enemy is firing an unsuppressed weapon and map voting, allowing players greater autonomy over their Multiplayer matches. Faster Aim Down Sights (ADS) out of slide, reload cancel and slide cancel have been refined. All perks will be available at the start of a match, including the new silent movement perk, Covert Sneakers. Core Multiplayer Health is increased, lengthening Time-to-Kill (TTK).

Carry Forward For the first time in Call of Duty‘s history, a vast amount of content from a previous Modern Warfare game will transfer—or “carry forward”—and be available in the next Modern Warfare title. All weapons and Operator content that has been previously unlocked or is currently available to players in Modern Warfare II, will carry forward between Modern Warfare II and Modern Warfare III.

New Maps In addition to the 16 core launch maps, Modern Warfare III will also launch on day one with four huge environments containing a host of new play spaces. Three brand-new Battle Maps – Large scale locations where Modern Warfare III‘s Ground War and Invasion game modes will be fought. One War map that will support the epic return and evolution of the popular War Mode that first debuted in Call of Duty: WWII (2017). In a robust post-launch offering, over 12 new core six-versus-six maps will also be available.



Zombies: An All-New Open World

For the first time in the Modern Warfare universe, players can team up with other squads to survive and fight massive hordes of the undead in the largest Call of Duty zombies map ever.

Modern Warfare universe, players can team up with other squads to survive and fight massive hordes of the undead in the largest Call of Duty zombies map ever. Developed by Treyarch, Modern Warfare Zombies tells an unearthly Dark Aether story set in the Modern Warfare universe with missions, core Zombies features and secrets to discover.

Modern Warfare Zombies tells an unearthly Dark Aether story set in the Modern Warfare universe with missions, core Zombies features and secrets to discover. Players will experience an open world player-versus-environment extraction survival experience where core Zombies features come together with new mechanics, and they face off against some of the biggest enemies in Call of Duty history.

Additional Information

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be available globally on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Battle.net and Steam on Friday November 10th, 2023.

will be available globally on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Battle.net and Steam on Friday November 10th, 2023. The Modern Warfare III Open Beta (dates to be announced) will be free across all platforms, with players who pre-order gaining early access. Players who digitally preorder Modern Warfare III will also gain access to the Campaign up to a week* prior to launch.

Modern Warfare III Open Beta (dates to be announced) will be free across all platforms, with players who pre-order gaining early access. Players who digitally preorder Modern Warfare III will also gain access to the Campaign up to a week* prior to launch. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is published by Activision, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI). Development for the game is led by Sledgehammer Games, in partnership with Infinity Ward. Development for Modern Warfare Zombies is led by Treyarch, working closely with Sledgehammer Games. Additional development support provided (in alphabetical order) by Activision Central Design, Activision Central Technology, Activision QA, Activision Shanghai, Beenox, Demonware, High Moon Studios, Raven Software, and Toys for Bob.

is published by Activision, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI). Development for the game is led by Sledgehammer Games, in partnership with Infinity Ward. Development for Modern Warfare Zombies is led by Treyarch, working closely with Sledgehammer Games. Additional development support provided (in alphabetical order) by Activision Central Design, Activision Central Technology, Activision QA, Activision Shanghai, Beenox, Demonware, High Moon Studios, Raven Software, and Toys for Bob. Modern Warfare III for the PC delivers a fully optimized experience, developed by Beenox, for Battle.net, Blizzard Entertainment‘s online gaming service and Steam.

for the PC delivers a fully optimized experience, developed by Beenox, for Battle.net, Blizzard Entertainment‘s online gaming service and Steam. For more information and the latest intel check out the official website, YouTube channel, and follow @SHGames and @CallofDuty on Twitter and Instagram and Facebook.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles