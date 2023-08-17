Sword of Convallaria: For This World of Peace Arrives This Fall for PC, iOS, and Android - News

/ 333 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer XD announced the Strategy RPG, Sword of Convallaria: For This World of Peace, will launch for PC via Steam, iOS, and Android this Fall.

The game is also in development for the PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, however, no release windows were given for these versions.

View the teaser reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Boasting a rich fantasy setting, gorgeous pixel graphics, and tense turn-based battles, Sword of Convallaria: For This World of Peace offers a fresh take on a beloved genre as your choices shape the game’s narrative and determine the fate of characters. Expect console quality graphics and deep, rewarding strategic gameplay, whether on-the-go or playing from your desktop.

Set on the ancient continent of Rodinia, you arrive in Iria, a small nation rich in magical Luxite minerals. Your quest begins as you awaken in a dungeon and escape to Convallaria, a town under threat from Iria’s escalating conflicts. As leader of the Sword of Convallaria Mercenary Group, you navigate through various factions and make difficult decisions to pursue peace for Iria.

Throughout your journey, you will customize your own mercenary group by recruiting companions, teaching skills, forging equipment, researching technology, and accepting missions from different factions. In combat, strategic gameplay is crucial as you deploy powerful allies and navigate terrain elements that can be used to gain an advantage over enemies. Every battle you fight and every choice you make will shape the destiny of Rodinia…

Sword of Convallaria: For This World of Peace was recently spotlighted by JRPG veteran Yasumi Matsuno, best known for directing and producing all-time classics such as Final Fantasy Tactics and Ogre Tactics.

In an interview between Matsuno and Lei Guo, the developer of Sword of Convallaria: For This World of Peace, Guo shared some fascinating insights about the upcoming game. Born out of his love for the genre and retro-style pixel art, Sword of Convallaria: For This World of Peace already features 300 maps and 1,000 stages with multiple endings for players to unlock, based on the choices you make. Guo’s inspirations go far beyond his favorite video games, with elements of the story echoing dramatic moments in history. As for the name itself, “Sword of Convallaria” was chosen as it evokes the beauty and transience of peace, as well as the weapons used to protect it.

More details about the game, including a gameplay deep dive will be coming soon.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles