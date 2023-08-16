Quantum Error Launches November 3 for PS5 - News

Developer TeamKill Media announced the cosmic-horror first-person shooter, Quantum Error, will launch for the PlayStation 5 on November 2.

The game is also in development for the Xbox Series X|S and PC, however, those versions don't have a release date yet.

View the PS5 release date story trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The United Nations of America has integrated A.I. into everyday life. Monad, the most powerful tech company in the world, created the Advanced Retinal Global Unity System, ARGUS, to activate and operate this A.I. which is mandatory for all people on earth. People are divided by necessary and unnecessary and will be activated or not activated according to the professions they work in, resulting in opposition from and the formation of militant groups.

When the Monad Quantum Research Facility—30 miles off the shore of CA—is attacked by an unknown entity in the year 2109, engulfing the complex in flames and putting it into a full containment lock-down, a distress call is sent out for mutual aid, to the Garboa Fire Dept in San Francisco, CA.

Fire Chief Sturgis answers the call and sends you—Capt. Jacob Thomas—and your partner Shane Costa and a crew by helicopter to the Monad Facility.

What starts as a simple mission to save lives from the burning complex, soon descends into a nightmarish cosmic journey that will take you from reality to other worlds where you must fight for your life as well as others.

Experience the mysticism of a cinematic story driven first-person / third-person shooter game set in the coming of the Quantum Age. Explore and descend deep into the high tech yet esoteric Monad facility and beyond, to interstellar travel, encountering enemies and bosses from the familiar to the inexplicable. And a rollercoaster of cosmic horror as you fall deeper and deeper into the unknown.

Unreal Engine 5 Features

Global Illumination provides a striking visual experience of lifelike shadows, reflections, and impressive lighting in an extremely dark environment.

Nanite utilized to increase geometric detail where applicable.

Soundscape used to create more immersive and realistic sounding environments.

PlayStation 5 Features

Haptic Feedback – Experience a Firefighter’s sensation in your hands. Intensity of a backdraft door, using the K12 saw, or feeling the flames of a roaring fire.

– Experience a Firefighter’s sensation in your hands. Intensity of a backdraft door, using the K12 saw, or feeling the flames of a roaring fire. Adaptive Triggers – Feel the tension of a Firefighter’s tools and weapons as they resist, vibrate, and fight back with every action or while administering CPR.

– Feel the tension of a Firefighter’s tools and weapons as they resist, vibrate, and fight back with every action or while administering CPR. Controller Microphone – Utilize the controller microphone to deliver breaths during CPR.

– Utilize the controller microphone to deliver breaths during CPR. SSD – Experience near instant loading times for seamless gameplay.

– Experience near instant loading times for seamless gameplay. 3D Audio – Immerse yourself in the chilling sounds coming from every direction as you revel in the provocative soundtrack which enhances the terror and excitement of Quantum Error.

