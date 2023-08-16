Roboquest Launches This Fall for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass - News

Publisher Starbereze Studios and developer RyseUp Studios announced the roguelite first-person shooter, Roboquest, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass, this Fall.

The game has been available in Early Access for PC since August 2020 and in Game Preview for Xbox consoles since January 2023.

View the release announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The launch version will release with a massive amount of new content including new levels, enemy types, weapons, perks, and more! PC gamers looking to experience Roboquest‘s fast-paced mechanized first-person shooter combat ahead of its fall launch can purchase the early access version now on Steam or Xbox for $19.99.

Roboquest is a lightning-fast first-person shooter with roguelite mechanics, playable in single-player or two-player cooperative play. Players set out as robotic Guardians armed and ready to blaze their way through randomly generated biomes, picking up upgrades along the way and blasting every big bad boss that they encounter! Players will upgrade their basecamps and unlock persistent new perks and weapons to create insanely powerful playstyles and dive further onto the chaos with each subsequent run!

Originally released as an Early Access title on Steam in August 2020, Roboquest has remained a highly reviewed title known for its fluid fast-paced movement and gunplay, vast customization options, and challenging roguelite gameplay. Recently publisher Starbreeze Entertainment signed with developer RyseUp Studios to develop Roboquest‘s most definitive version yet and continue the game’s journey beyond 1.0!

The Roboquest launch version will include:

New Levels to Explore – The final level and five alternative levels will be added for players to explore and battle through.

– The final level and five alternative levels will be added for players to explore and battle through. News Quests and Secrets to Discover – Help friendly bots and earn rewards, multiple quests, discover secret locations while exploring the scorched future world!

– Help friendly bots and earn rewards, multiple quests, discover secret locations while exploring the scorched future world! New Dynamic Weapons – Four new weapons for players to unlock and master as they blast their way through hordes of sinister robots!

– Four new weapons for players to unlock and master as they blast their way through hordes of sinister robots! More Enemies on the Hunt – More than 15 new enemies and a final boss will be added to the scorched landscape programmed to search and destroy all guardians!

– More than 15 new enemies and a final boss will be added to the scorched landscape programmed to search and destroy all guardians! New Class – The addition of a new class to be revealed at release!

– The addition of a new class to be revealed at release! New and Reworked Perks – A combination of new and reworked perks will be added to the launch version introducing new levels of stylish playstyle combos and customization for players to tinker with.

– A combination of new and reworked perks will be added to the launch version introducing new levels of stylish playstyle combos and customization for players to tinker with. Cinematics and Sounds – Updated comic style rendering, final cinematic, translated dialogues, andambient sound added to improve the immersive chaos of the futureworld!

– Updated comic style rendering, final cinematic, translated dialogues, andambient sound added to improve the immersive chaos of the futureworld! New Lore Data-logs – All data-logs will give information about the lore and story of Roboquest in the form of small texts to read and find in the world while exploring.

– All data-logs will give information about the lore and story of Roboquest in the form of small texts to read and find in the world while exploring. Collect Achievements and Compendium Intel – Unlock information about the world of Roboquest and collect cards about enemies and weapons!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

