Shuyan Saga Launches September 22 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

/ 236 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher ESDigital Games and developer Lofty Sky Games announced the action adventure game, Shuyan Saga, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on September 22.

The game first released for PC via Steam, iOS, and Android in August 2017.

View the console release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Immerse yourself in a beautifully crafted world where ancient Chinese culture meets the power of martial arts in Shuyan Saga. This action-adventure game blends captivating storytelling and breathtaking visuals. Experience a gripping tale of honor, courage, and self-discovery, as you step into the shoes of Shuyan, a young princess determined to become a true Kung Fu warrior and stop the evil Guer horde from destroying the Five Kingdoms.

Fluid Martial Arts Combat

Unleash your inner warrior in skill-based martial arts battles. Master diverse fighting styles, each with unique moves and mechanics. Combine light and heavy attacks, unleash devastating combos, and utilize powerful special abilities. With 300+ combat animations sourced from Master Longfei Yang’s motion-captured Kung-Fu techniques, every fight is authentic and exhilarating.

Stunning Visuals and Artistry

Step into the breathtaking hand-drawn art style of Shuyan Saga. Over 1,400 beautifully illustrated panels by Chinese comic book master Daxiong bring the world to life. From his work on Star Wars comics for Dark Horse and Justice League for DC, Daxiong’s artistry captivates with its attention to detail and vibrant aesthetics.

Interactive Comic Book Narrative

Experience the story through the innovative comic book-style narrative. Engage with beautifully illustrated panels, make dialogue choices that shape the course of the tale, and witness the consequences of your decisions. Control the narrative as you unravel the mysteries of the fantasy world inspired by ancient China.

Enchanting Soundtrack

Let the amazing original soundtrack composed by award-winning composer Aaron Tsang transport you to a world of wonder and adventure. The music perfectly complements the game’s atmosphere, heightening the emotional impact of every moment.

Voiceover by Kristin Kreuk

Embark on an immersive journey accompanied by the voice talent of Kristin Kreuk (known for Smallville and Beauty and the Beast) as she breathes life into the character of Shuyan, making her video game debut a truly unforgettable experience.

Unique Kung-Fu Gameplay

Explore the depth of Kung Fu combat with soft and hard styles in two main modes: Arena and Focus. Engage in dynamic battles using over 300 combat animations, showcasing the authentic techniques of the Shanxi Praying Mantis Style.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles