Gamescom Opening Night Live 'is Less About Announcing Brand New Projects'

Geoff Keighley in an interview with VideoGamesChronicle revealed Gamescom: Opening Night Live later this month, which he will be hosting, will be focused on providing updates on already announced games and less focused on announcing new games.

"It’s going to be an exciting show with new looks at many announced upcoming games like Alan Wake 2 and Black Myth Wukong," said Keighley. "This year’s ONL is less about announcing brand new projects, and more about giving fans updates on some of the biggest games due out over the next year."

Keighley also discussed the challenges of putting on an event like Gamescom: Opening Night Live saying there are " logistical challenges for our LA-based team to produce a big-scale show in Cologne, Germany. Thankfully Gamescom and Kolnemesse are great partners.

"The other challenge – but also opportunity – is that this show is directly tied to the partners and games that will be exhibiting at Gamescom. We’re always trying to find ways to create synergy between what’s happening on the floor and inside ONL."

Gamescom: Opening Night Live will take place on Tuesday, August 22 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm BST / 8:00 pm CET.

Xbox and Nintendo are both confirmed to be attending Gamescom this year, while PlayStation will be skipping the event. Xbox will have its largest booth they have ever had at Gamescom this year.

