Xbox and Bethesda to Attend Gamescom 2023 - News

/ 321 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Koelnmesse and The German Games Industry Association have announced Xbox and Bethesda will be attending Gamescom 2023.

"Xbox and Bethesda will join us on the show floor for Gamescom 2023! More details soon," reads a tweet from the organizers.

Starfield, the biggest first-party Xbox exclusive of 2023, will be launching a couple of weeks after the start of Gamescom 2023 on September 6, while Forza Motorsport will launch on October 10.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 @‌Xbox and @‌bethesda will join us on the showfloor for #gamescom2023! More details soon.



Get your tickets now: https://t.co/epzkwnZye9#XboxGC pic.twitter.com/ylcK23Bti5 — gamescom (@gamescom) July 5, 2023

Nintendo has also been confirmed to attend Gamescom 2023, while PlayStation will be skipping this year's event. Nintendo last attended Gamescom in 2019.

Gamescom: Opening Night Live will return this year on Tuesday, August 22 in Cologne, Germany. It will once again be hosted by Geoff Keighley.

Gamescom 2023 will take place from August 22 to 27.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles