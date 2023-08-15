Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Tops the UK Retail Charts - Sales

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending August 12, 2023. Sales for the game decreased 32 percent week-on-week, while the PS5 version sold nearly double the next best-selling version, the Nintendo Switch.

FIFA 23 remained second place with sales dropping 33 percent. This was the only third-party game to sell more on the Switch than any other platform.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe came in third place with sales dropping 24 percent. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is up one spot to fourth place despite sales dropping 19 percent.

Grand Theft Auto V is up five spots to fifth place as sales rose six percent. 60 percent of sales were on the PlayStation 5.

Hogwarts Legacy is down two spots to sixth place, Minecraft (NS) is up four spots to seventh, and Pikmin 4 is up one spot to eighth place.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate re-entered the top 10 in ninth place, while Gran Turismo 7 rounds out the top 10.

God of War: Ragnarök dropped out of the top 10 dropping from sixth to 14th place as sales fell 50 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga FIFA 23 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Grand Theft Auto V Hogwarts Legacy Minecraft (NS) Pikmin 4 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Gran Turismo 7

