Xbox Game Pass Adds Firewatch, Gris, Sea of Stars, and More

Microsoft has announced four more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Firewatch, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and Sea of Stars..

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Everspace 2 (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S)

Step into the pilot seat in this fast-paced single-player space shooter where brutal challenges stand between you and epic loot. Embark on a sci-fi adventure where massive, handcrafted areas are packed with secrets, puzzles, and perils! Level up, craft, and loot better gear to survive on the edge of space.

Coming Soon

Firewatch (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 17

Making a return to the Game Pass library, Firewatch is a single-player, first-person mystery set in the Wyoming wilderness, where your only emotional lifeline is the person on the other end of a handheld radio. You’ll explore a wild and unknown environment, facing questions and making choices that can build or destroy the only meaningful relationship you have.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 18

Available on day one with Game Pass: Take on the role of one of the notorious Slaughter family, or their victims, in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, a third-person asymmetrical horror experience based on the groundbreaking and iconic 1974 horror film. Experience the mad and macabre for yourself in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Sea of Stars (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 29

Available on day one with Game Pass: Sea of Stars is a turn-based RPG inspired by the classics. It tells the story of two Children of the Solstice who combine the powers of the sun and moon to perform Eclipse Magic, the only force capable of fending off the monstrous creations of the evil alchemist known as The Fleshmancer.

Gris (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 5

Gris is a hopeful young girl lost in her own world, dealing with a painful experience in her life. Her journey through sorrow is manifested in her dress, which grants new abilities to better navigate her faded reality.

Play Starfield Up To 5-Days Early Starting September 1

Game Pass members can save up to 10% on the Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade and play up to 5-days early starting September 1 on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC. Members who upgrade their Standard Edition to the Starfield Premium Edition also receive the Shattered Space Story Expansion upon release, the Constellation Skin Pack and access to the Starfield Digital Artbook and Original Soundtrack.

In Case You Missed It

Quake II (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

Quake II is back with a vengeance with an all-new, enhanced release of id Software’s legendary 1997 shooter on Xbox! Battle the monstrous Strogg in blistering-fast single player and co-op shooter action or take your skills to the arena with online and local multiplayer. With upgraded graphics, modern updates, cross-play functionality and so much more, there’s no time to wait – experience the enhanced Quake II on Game Pass, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC today. Read more about the release of Quake II on Xbox.

DLC / Game Updates

Madden NFL 24 Early Access Trial – Available now

You’ve got 10 hours to show ’em what you’re made of in Madden NFL 24 starting now. PC Game Pass or Ultimate members on Xbox Series X|S can experience the newest iteration of FieldSENSE, more realistic character movement, and smarter AI. Plus, members can unlock the EA Play Welcome Pack.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Overwatch 2 New Heroes Starter Pack – Available Now

New adventures await! This bundle includes instant access to Sojourn, Junker Queen, Kiriko, Ramattra, Lifeweaver, and our newest hero Illari. Each of these heroes will come with a Legendary skin and other in-game cosmetics. This Perk requires Overwatch 2 to use.

Madden NFL 24 MUT Welcome Pack – Available Now

Try Madden NFL 24 and claim your EA Play MUT Welcome Pack to upgrade your Ultimate Team with new players!

Fallout 76 Lunchtime Bundle – Available August 17

Prepare to face the dangers of the Wasteland with these useful tools for survival and unlock new perks with Perk Packs. This pack includes: Perk Packs, Repair Kits, Carry Weight Boosters, Lunchboxes, and Scout’s Banners. Requires Fallout 76 base game.

Leaving August 31

The following games will be leaving the Game Pass library soon, which makes it a good time to wrap up where you may have left off or jump in fresh. Be sure to use your membership discount to save up to 20% off to keep them in your library!

Black Desert (Cloud and Console)

(Cloud and Console) Commandos 3 – HD Remaster (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Immortality (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Nuclear Throne (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Surgeon Simulator 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Tinykin (Cloud, Console, and PC)

