South Park: Snow Day! Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Question have announced South Park: Snow Day! for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It will launch in 2024.

South Park: Snow Day! is the coolest four-player cooperative game in 3D.

Join Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny, in three-dimensional glory, to celebrate the most magical day in any young child’s life—a snow day! Grab up to three friends and battle your way through the snow-piled streets of South Park on a quest to save the world and enjoy a day without school.

