Titan Quest II Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Grimlore Games have announced Titan Quest II for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Return to the classic mythology-inspired setting of Titan Quest and go toe-to-toe with the legendary monsters in this action-packed RPG as you journey across a fantastical reimagining of ancient Greece!

Nemesis, Goddess of Retribution, is out of control. She is corrupting the Threads of Fate and is punishing all those who oppose her. Pick up your weapon, fight epic battles alongside the Gods and change fate itself in Titan Quest II!

Key Features:

Titan Quest II offers a flexible character system: create your own hero including the class by combining two masteries.

offers a flexible character system: create your own hero including the class by combining two masteries. Every bit of loot is rather important—even the most common spear can be upgraded to a unique weapon worthy of legendary tales!

Enemies can form factions and work together to combine their abilities and skills.

A beautiful, handcrafted world awaits! Traverse stunning vistas with your divine mount and explore environments filled with details and secrets.

