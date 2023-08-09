Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition Arrives August 17 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Cardboard Computer announced Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on August 17.

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, while the PC Edition is available for PC via Steam, GOG, and itch.io, and the mobile version is available in iOS and Android.

View the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition is an adventure game about a secret highway in the caves beneath Kentucky, and the mysterious folks who travel it. Over five acts, the game follows a group of lost travelers—an aging driver making the last delivery for a doomed antique shop; a young woman who fixes obsolete TVs surrounded by ghosts; a child and his giant eagle companion; a pair of robot musicians—as they wander the disorienting and magical Route Zero.

