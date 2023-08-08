Quantum Error Goes Gold - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Developer TeamKill Media announced the cosmic-horror first-person shooter, Quantum Error, has gone gold. This means principal development for the game is complete and what is left is to fix bugs that might be discovered.

Quantum Error is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. However, no release date has been announced despite the game going gold. The developers previously stated the game will launch first on PS5, followed by the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

