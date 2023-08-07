Baldur's Gate 3 Surpassed 800,000 Concurrent Players on Steam Over the Weekend - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 700 Views
Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate 3 on Friday had surpassed 500,000 concurrent players, which made it the 12th game ever on Steam to reach 500,000 concurrent players.
The CRPG on Sunday reached a new peak having topped 800,000 concurrent players with a peak of 814,666, according to SteamDB. This is enough to make the game the ninth highest number of concurrent players in the history of Steam.
Baldur's Gate 3 released on PC via Steam and GOG on August 3. It will also launch for the PlayStation 5 on September 6. It is also in development for the Xbox Series X|S, however, there is no release date yet for the Xbox version.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Couldn't happen to a more deserving dev. Really happy for Larian. They've been arguably the best RPG dev for years, and they've knocked it out the park again.
Yes, this is great. They deserve it 100%! I mean Divinity Sins 2 was already hard to beat to be honest but the game is amazing and while I was afraid the D&D 5e rules would be an issue and I'm happy to see that they really "adapted" a lot of them to make it work perfectly in a videogame...
This is such a fantastic year for RPG :) This baby now and then Starfield in a month.
Got to play throughout the weekend and my god.......I haven't felt this immersed in a game, an RPG especially, in idk how many years. I highly recommend everyone, please play this game! Whether you're on PC or console and whether you're an RPG fan or not. To say Larian created something really special here, is an understatement!
This may end up being my GOTY if not GOTG.
Its also the number one pre ordered game on PSN.
https://mp1st.com/news/baldurs-gate-3-reaches-1-spot-for-best-selling-pre-orders-on-psn-following-pc-launch
Hope they polish it nice for ps5 , divinity 2 worked great on ps4.
Theres PC players saying it controlls really well on a gamepad, and that they imagine its better suited for a console port than Divinity OS 2 was. Basically PS5 owners are in for a treat.
The game is AMASING! I highly recammend this one to... anyone that hasn't gotten it yet. Esp so if you enjoy RPGs or CRPGs. Its just so well crafted, you cant help but like it.