Baldur's Gate 3 Surpassed 800,000 Concurrent Players on Steam Over the Weekend - News

/ 700 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate 3 on Friday had surpassed 500,000 concurrent players, which made it the 12th game ever on Steam to reach 500,000 concurrent players.

The CRPG on Sunday reached a new peak having topped 800,000 concurrent players with a peak of 814,666, according to SteamDB. This is enough to make the game the ninth highest number of concurrent players in the history of Steam.

Baldur's Gate 3 released on PC via Steam and GOG on August 3. It will also launch for the PlayStation 5 on September 6. It is also in development for the Xbox Series X|S, however, there is no release date yet for the Xbox version.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles