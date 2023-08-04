Devolver Delayed Showcase Set for August 7, to Showcase Games Delayed to 2024 - News

Devolver Digital announced it will host a showcase on Monday, August 7 at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm UK.

The showcase is titled "Devolver Delayed" and features games that have ben delayed to 2024.

"Enjoy the art of video game delays and find out which of your most anticipated Devolver Digital published games are moving to next year! The future's future is here today," reads the description to the showcase.

Join us next week for Devolver Delayed, the first ever showcase celebrating games that are courageously moving into 2024.



August 7 at 8AM Pacifichttps://t.co/jw0wwIH6fM pic.twitter.com/kNa0SFVETM — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) August 4, 2023

