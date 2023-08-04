Genshin Impact Update 4.0 As Light Rain Falls Without Reason Launches August 16 - News

Developer miHoYo has announced Version 4.0 update for Genshin Impact will release on August 16 and is called As Light Rain Falls Without Reason.

Version 4.0 marks the entry of Fontaine, the fifth nation of Teyvat. As the Nation of Justice, Fontaine is also a hub of culture, art, and technology, where it will welcome many new features: adventures, gameplay modes, stories, and its first three playable characters. In addition to the bustling city on the surface, players will also have the opportunity to embark on an underwater adventure, a first in the game.

Located northeast of the Sumeru desert, Fontaine is now ruled by Focalors, the Hydro Archon and the God of Justice. Under her influence, trials have become important public events at the Opera Epiclese, where magic, farce, tragedy, and various sorts of performances also take place. The latest chapter of the Archon Quest also takes place here, and players will witness a masterful magic show by Lyney and Lynette as well as an ongoing trial.

As a nation surrounded by water, Fontaine offers a one-of-a-kind underwater adventure in some of its areas. Beneath the surface of the water, players will not run out of oxygen thanks to a special blessing granted to them but instead consume Aquatic Stamina when sprinting. They will also be able to collect “Recovery Orbs” to restore their Stamina or swim through “Turbulent Bubbles” to speed up their movement. Underwater combat will be performed using different techniques, and it will even be possible to absorb the abilities from special aquatic creatures to defend themselves, thwart traps and obtain treasures ensnared by seaweed.

New bosses also await in Fontaine. The first Boss challenge “Icewind Suite” is a product of Fontaine’s famous clockwork technology and art, featuring a dancing clockwork meka duo. Challengers can choose between one of two themes, and the couple will fight in graceful yet fierce rhythms of Cryo attacks inspired by figure skating and dance moves. As for the other boss enemy, it dwells in an underwater cave. The heavily Armored Crablord “Emperor of Fire and Iron” not only possesses the defense ability of an iron crab, but can also unleash vicious Pyro attacks through its organs.

Fontaine’s first three playable characters will make their debut in 4.0. They are siblings: Lyney, the eldest, is a famous magician in Fontaine. A five-star archer, he can perform Pyro magic tricks, transform into a Grin-Malkin Cat, and launch fireworks in combat. Lyney’s best assistant and little sister, Lynette, will be also joining the game as a four-star Anemo character who wields a sword. This low-profile assistant can approach enemies with disconcerting speed and can be invited to the team for free by players above Adventure Rank 25 in the latest seasonal event.

Completing the trio is the youngest sibling, Freminet, an exceptional diver debuting as a four-star Claymore user, with expertise in wielding the fully-pressurized Pers to launch Cryo and Physical attacks. For Version 4.0 Event Wishes, Lyney, Lynette, and Yelan’s rerun will be available in the early half, and the latter half will see Zhongli and Tartaglia’s reruns, and Freminet’s debut.

A series of new functions and features will be introduced to provide a better gaming experience. Global Illumination (GI), motion sensor support (Gyroscope) and faster loading on the PlayStation consoles will further improve the graphics, the controls, and enhance the immersive experience by capitalizing on the sense of time and space. Other optimizations include the multi-layered map and the new Party Setup backgrounds and animations intended to provide players with practical and interesting details in their adventures.

Genshin Impact is available now for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, and Android.

