Baldur's Gate 3 Has Cross-Saves Between PS5 and PC, Might Add Cross-Play Later

Larian Studios in an interview with Wccftech revealed Baldur's Gate 3 will have cross-saves between the PlayStation 5 and PC versions of the game at launch, while they will see about the possibility of adding cross-play post-launch.

"We’re shipping Baldur's Gate 3 with cross-saves between PC and PS5, and we’ll see about crossplay post-launch," said the developer.

The studio is also working hard to get the seamless drop-in and drop-out co-op for Baldur's Gate 3 working on the Xbox Series S. The studio is hoping to have an update on the Xbox Series X|S version of the game by the end of the year.

Baldur's Gate 3 will launch for PC via Steam and GOG on August 3, and for the PlayStation 5 on September 6.

