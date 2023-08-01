Xbox Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition Controller Announced - News

/ 151 Views

by, posted 34 minutes ago

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition Controller. It is available for pre-order and will launch on August 8 for $69.99.

The design for the controller is "inspired by clouds and storming skies." The rubberized grip features a blue diamond pattern. There is also the Xbox Stormcloud Vapor exclusive dynamic background.

Read details on the controller below:

Introducing a brand-new controller to the Xbox lineup, the Xbox Wireless Controller – Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition. This controller’s rich color will pull you in, featuring a dynamic dark navy swirl – each with its own energy and pattern. The design is inspired by clouds and storming skies, with each billowing puff of vapor bringing a unique design to each controller.

Stormcloud Vapor features rubberized, blue diamond-pattern grips on the back case that allow you to hold onto all your gaming action. By using Bluetooth® and Xbox Wireless, the Stormcloud Vapor controller can connect to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, PC, mobile phones and tablets1. Its 3.5mm audio jack allows you to talk with friends with your favorite compatible headset as you utilize the dedicated Share button to show off all your most unbelievable gaming highlights.

Journey confidently on your gaming adventure for longer, with up to 40 hours of battery life2. Use the Xbox Accessories app to remap your controller buttons and create custom controller profiles for your favorite games, giving the Stormcloud Vapor controller endless potential to elevate your game.

Make your Xbox console reflect your personal style by changing its look and feel with the Stormcloud Vapor exclusive dynamic background. Stormcloud Vapor unlocks a brand-new dynamic background once you connect your new controller to your Xbox Series X|S console. The dynamic background features blue swirls in different tones, adding an exciting new theme to your console experience.

To access this feature, click the Settings button on your console dashboard. Under the General tab, hit the Personalization button and find the “My Background” button. Once there, you’ll be able to see Dynamic Backgrounds and can pick between this or multiple other fantastic dynamic looks to customize your Xbox experience even further.

The Xbox Wireless Controller – Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition is available for pre-order today in select Xbox markets worldwide for $69.99 USD ERP. Visit Xbox.com or your local retailer, including Microsoft Store, for more information.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles