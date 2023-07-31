Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Arrives September 1 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Developer Team Reptile announced Bomb Rush Cyberfunk will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 1 for $39.99.

It was previously announced the game will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on August 18.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Team Reptile brings you Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, one second per second of highly advanced funkstyle. In a world from the mind of Dion Koster, where self-styled crews are equipped with personal boostpacks, new heights of graffiti are reached. Start your own cypher and dance, paint, trick, face off with the cops and stake your claim to the extrusions and cavities of a sprawling metropolis in an alternate future set to the musical brainwaves of Hideki Naganuma.

Key Features

In the game you can choose a character from your crew and explore the three-dimensional streets freely.

The goal is to bomb and get your name up. Every neighborhood has many spots to find where you can paint graffiti. Once you get enough REP you can challenge the local crew for the territory.

Features a unique trick system with grinding, sliding, wallrunning and tricking in the air as well as on the ground.

You will encounter a lot of weirdos.

Graffiti

Your boostpack allows you to hit even the most insane spots with ease. Once you are near a graffiti spot you can activate graffiti mode and be suspended in mid-air. Hit all the targets and the sequence you make will determine the piece that shows up! Bigger size spots mean more targets to hit before the timer runs out.

Tricks

You can string your tricks and graffiti into combos to increase your score. Land a combo and your score will be transformed to boost power. The more stylish you are, the more you can use this boost power to zoom through the city at top speed. Do a crazy enough combo and you’ll go into Bomb Rush Mode, gaining infinite boost power.

