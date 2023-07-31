Action RPG Lost Soul Aside Gets 22 Minutes of Gameplay - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Ultizero Games during China Joy 2023 showcased 22 minutes of gameplay footage of the PlayStation China Hero Project action RPG, Lost Soul Aside.

View the gameplay footage (5:54 to 28:28) below:

Lost Soul Aside is in development for PlayStation 5 and PC.

Thanks, Gematsu.

