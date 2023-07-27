Pikmin 4 Debuts on the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 71K, PS5 Sells 47K - Sales

Pikmin 4 (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 401,853 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending July 23, 2023.

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening (NS) Debuted in fourth place with sales of 10,633. The PlayStation 4 version debuted in fifth place with sales of 10,434 units.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) has dropped to second place with sales of 15,616 units, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in third place with sales of 10,749 units.

Minecraft (NS) dropped one spot to sixth place with sales of 7,512 units and Splatoon 3 (NS) remained in seventh place with sales of 6,337 units.

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) remained in eighth place with sales of 5,784 units. Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) fell from fourth to ninth place with sales of 4,904 units. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) re-entered the top 10 with sales of 4,844 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 71,180 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 46,561 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 4,309 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,158 units, and the 3DS sold 22 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 401,853 (New) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 15,616 (1,775,035) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,749 (5,385,022) [NSW] Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening (Koei Tecmo, 07/20/23) – 10,633 (New) [PS4] Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening (Koei Tecmo, 07/20/23) – 10,434 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,512 (3,200,000) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 6,337 (4,066,350) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 5,784 (1,131,645) [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix, 06/22/23) – 4,904 (401,376) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4,844 (5,239,500)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 47,940 (5,111,551) PlayStation 5 – 42,967 (3,448,553) Switch – 14,815 (19,457,768) Switch Lite – 8,425 (5,425,864) PlayStation 4 – 4,309 (7,890,166) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,594 (544,802) Xbox Series X – 1,078 (204,901) Xbox Series S – 80 (268,669)

