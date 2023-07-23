PlayStation's Project Q Handheld Images and Video Have Leaked Online - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 825 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment during the PlayStation Showcase in May announced the Project Q handheld device.
Project Q is a portable device designed to play games installed on your PS5 that are streamed over Wi-Fi. It will have an LCD screen that can run games up to 1080p and 60 frames per second.
The handheld has been reported to launch in mid to late November of this year.
Multiple image and a video of Project Q have now leaked online via @Zuby_Tech on Twitter, which can be viewed below:
PlayStation Project Q Leaks:#PlayStation #ProjectQ https://t.co/gyFrsW7xkN pic.twitter.com/0R0yQIdr0I— @Zuby_Tech (@Zuby_Tech) July 22, 2023
Looks like the Q could be best controlling handheld in history…..IF Sony implements similar controls to the PS5 controller that the Q is based on. That is a major selling point. I called it here first. Don’t forget.
Sony is desperately trying to fill many available markets with its game business , but it’s not doing a good job with VR software, and now there’s too many limitations with its handheld.
This device is just baffling to me. Home game streaming over wi-fi was one of the main selling points of Vita and yet Vita still barely sold 15m. Vita at least had it's own game library and exclusives, this is just streaming your PS5 library which you can already do with the smartphone you already have and a gamepad attachment for your phone, such as the Razer Kishi, which at $50 is surely alot cheaper than buying this Project Q at probably $100 or more. Or if you want the PS5 gamepad features such as adaptive triggers, you can buy a smartphone clip that fits your PS5 controller for like $13, which is even cheaper than something like the Razer Kishi. Why would anyone spend probably $100 or more on this?
Ppl who don't want their streaming interrupted whenever they receive calls/ messages, or don't want to strap a flimsy smartphone clip to their controllers. Smartphones screens are also very small.
Those alternatives aren't better, they're just cheaper. There'll be ppl who would rather have a dedicated streaming device then use their phone. I know I would. I'd hate to stream on my my sub 5inch phone.
Don't forget the WiiU also had the same concept, albeit more range limited.
I think this will have a place, but I don't expect it to set the sales charts on fire... But not going to lie, having the ability to play my PS5 in bed, while my console is in the lounge/living room is an attractive proposition for me... Which was a selling point for the WiiU.