PlayStation's Project Q Handheld Images and Video Have Leaked Online - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment during the PlayStation Showcase in May announced the Project Q handheld device.

Project Q is a portable device designed to play games installed on your PS5 that are streamed over Wi-Fi. It will have an LCD screen that can run games up to 1080p and 60 frames per second.

The handheld has been reported to launch in mid to late November of this year.

Multiple image and a video of Project Q have now leaked online via @Zuby_Tech on Twitter, which can be viewed below:

