Skull Island: Rise of Kong Announced for All Major Platorms

Publisher GameMill Entertainment and developer IguanaBee have announced Skull Island: Rise of Kong for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch this Fall.

The Standard Edition will be priced at $39.99, while the Colossal Edition will be available for $49.99. The latter will include eight exclusive film grains, the Kong style pack with eight different colors, a boss-rush mode, and a behind-the-scenes exclusive pack including looks at in-game artwork and the all-original orchestral soundtrack.

View the release window trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Your reign is at hand! Based on the rich history of Skull Island developed by creator Joe DeVito and based on Merian C. Cooper’s King Kong, this exhilarating third-person action-adventure game lets you become Kong on a journey of vengeance as you fight to claim your rightful place as King of Skull Island.

Take on an action-packed quest to avenge the death of Kong’s parents at the hands of the ultimate alpha predator: the saurian terror Gaw. Traverse the mysterious island and uncover its secrets across a variety of treacherous environments, discovering the power coursing through its exotic flora and fauna. Conquer waves of primal beasts, defeat unique bosses, and rise above all who stand in Kong’s way to being King!

Explore the Origins of the King

Start your journey as the orphaned Kong and experience his evolution to the King of Skull Island as you hunt for revenge against Gaw.

Unleash the Fury of Kong

Deal devastating combos to dominate Gaw’s ferocious minions, and unleash your rage to heighten the impact of your attacks. Send even the most gargantuan of enemies fleeing with your earth-shattering roar and brutal finishing attacks.

Ascend to New Heights

Gain new abilities through special events and intense boss fights to unlock Kong’s full potential.

Discover the Mythos of Skull Island

Explore mountainous terrain, jungles, swamps, skullite-filled caves and more to unearth collectibles, unlock new areas, and learn more about the mysterious history of this faraway land.

