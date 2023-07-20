Retro Revengers Launches in the West on August 24 for Switch and PC - News

/ 105 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Shinyuden announced the adventure platformer, Retro Revengers, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in the West on August 24 for $9.90 / €9.90.

The game first released for the Switch in Japan in July 2022.

View the official trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Retro Revengers is a unique-looking adventure platformer game traveling through diverse biomes with different strategies and includes a narrative bursting with references and Easter eggs. With wonderful music composed by Manami Matsumae, who also composed for other video games like Mega Man and Shovel Knight. “Five friends play a mysterious game, only to get isekai’ed into a strange world threatening the existence of not just their games but their world too. Master the characters’ different skill sets and defend their love of retro.”

Story

Far out in the uncharted backwaters of the unfashionable end of Central Japan lies… Ludens Castle. Five friends play a mysterious game, only to get isekai’ed into a strange world threatening the existence of not just their games but their world too. With the help of the Retro Goddess and companions from the past to teach them their newfound powers. Taicho, Ossan, Masao, Matchan, and Notchi, must travel to different areas of this strange world to defeat the Demon Overlord of Triple-A.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles