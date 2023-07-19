Blizzard Games Coming to Steam, Starting With Overwatch 2 on August 10 - News

Blizzard Entertainment announced a selection of its games will be coming to PC via Steam, starting with Overwatch 2 on August 10.

A number of PC versions of Blizzard games have only been available on Battle.net, including Overwatch 2, Diablo IV and Diablo Immortal.

In order to play Overwatch 2 on Steam, players will still need a Battle.net account connected to the game. The Steam version will also support Steam achievements and friends lists.

"It’s our goal at Blizzard to listen to players and try to exceed their expectations in everything we do," said Blizzard Entertainment President Mike Ybarra. "While Battle.net remains a priority for us now and into the future, we’ve heard players want the choice of Steam for a selection of our games, starting with Overwatch 2 on August 10th. We’re happy to work with Valve to make that happen."

Valve President Gabe Newell added, "Gamers and developers are both going to benefit from Overwatch 2 coming to Steam. Gamers will have another platform where they can play a beloved game that utilizes the capabilities of Steam, and developers will benefit from the effects of having the talented team at Blizzard helping us evolve our supported features and functionality for Overwatch 2."

