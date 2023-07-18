EU to Require Handheld Consoles and Smartphones to Have Replaceable Batteries by 2027 - News

The European Council on July 10 voted for a new regulation that will require handheld gaming consoles, smartphones, and tablets to have replaceable batteries by 2027.

Manufacturers by 2027 will be required to make batteries accessible to consumers to be replaced and be available to access by using commercially available or specialized tools, as well as providing instructions.

An EU representative told Overkill that "the batteries of gaming handhelds are covered" with this new regulations.

The new regulation by the EU has the goal to "reduce environmental and social impacts throughout the lifecycle of the battery. To that end, the regulation sets tight due diligence rules for operators who must verify the source of raw materials used for batteries placed on the market. The regulation provides for an exemption for SMEs from the due diligence rules."

The EU has two targets in place with producers to collect 63 percent of waste from portable batteries by the end of 2027 and 73 percent by 2030.

