EU to Require Handheld Consoles and Smartphones to Have Replaceable Batteries by 2027 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 654 Views
The European Council on July 10 voted for a new regulation that will require handheld gaming consoles, smartphones, and tablets to have replaceable batteries by 2027.
Manufacturers by 2027 will be required to make batteries accessible to consumers to be replaced and be available to access by using commercially available or specialized tools, as well as providing instructions.
An EU representative told Overkill that "the batteries of gaming handhelds are covered" with this new regulations.
The new regulation by the EU has the goal to "reduce environmental and social impacts throughout the lifecycle of the battery. To that end, the regulation sets tight due diligence rules for operators who must verify the source of raw materials used for batteries placed on the market. The regulation provides for an exemption for SMEs from the due diligence rules."
The EU has two targets in place with producers to collect 63 percent of waste from portable batteries by the end of 2027 and 73 percent by 2030.
YES, this very nice decision reducing planned obsolescence and improving rights to repair as well as the highlighted pro-environmental benefits. win-win-win.
It's also likely, but not assured, that companies will adopt the same strategy worldwide as a result as the EU is already a huge part of the market.
I hope other jurisdictions will adopt similar requirements.
I hope manufactures don't release a slightly different design in other parts of the world. The main reason I buy a new phone every 4 or so years is because of the battery. Plus not being able to easily replace the battery in the Switch years down the line when it dies will be a pain for many owners.
Some will unfortunately but many probably won't and that's already quite a win.
The Switch battery is not that hard to access and is not soldered but it is secured with glue that makes it hard and dangerous to remove for the consumers. (Tronicsfix videos are my source for this)
Yet the design change required for Nintendo here should be quite trivial to Nintendo. With this requirement, I think it safe to assume Switch 2 would comply at release. This 2017 date though, will probably signal the end of Switch production and commercialization (at least in the EU, if it did not already happened) because then there will be little incentive to revise it beyond this point IMO unless they tackle the issue in advance.
Jesus, talk about government overreach.....
EU rn: "how can we help Sony?? Oh yeah! Let's add some bs battery policy that'll cause switch production to stop and the successor to cost tenfold more!!"
yeah no, this is a awfully bad move. tyrants running the world into the ground with their "consumer protection." old ppl think they know games; all they know is "how's the weather??"
what'll you think they do next? "We're banning businesses from charging microtransactions in their games!" "It is a requirement that workers receive fair income that is minimum 50% of ceo profits!" bunch of crooks
Europe's tiny population policing the world again.
Pretty funny considering it's population is much larger than that of USA for example. Besides these rules only count in Europe. Companies could always choose to skip EU. Not advised though since it's economy is massive.