Xbox Game Pass Adds The Wandering Village, Venba, Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem, and More - News

/ 363 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft has announced seven more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Toem, Maquette, Figment 2: Creed Valley, The Wandering Village, Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem, Venba, and Celeste.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Techtonica (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Available on day one with Game Pass: Dig into the sub-surface, bioluminescent world of a rogue alien planet as you explore and construct sprawling factories in Techtonica. Work alone or in co-op to master automation, gather resources, research new technologies, mold the destructible terrain, establish a base of operations, and uncover long-forgotten secrets.

Toem (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Set off on a delightful expedition and use your photographic eye to uncover the mysteries of the magical Toem in this hand-drawn adventure game. Chat with quirky characters, solve their problems by snapping neat photos, and make your way through a relaxing landscape!

The Cave (Cloud and Console)

The Cave is an adventure game from Monkey Island and Maniac Mansion creator Ron Gilbert, and Double Fine Productions, the award-winning studio behind Psychonauts and Brütal Legend. Assemble your team of three from seven unlikely adventurers, each with their own unique personalities, and then descend into the mysterious depths.

Coming Soon

Maquette (Console and PC) – July 19

Maquette is a first-person recursive puzzle game that takes you into a world where every building, plant, and object are simultaneously tiny and staggeringly huge. Maquette makes it possible by twisting the world into itself recursively in an MC Escher-esque fashion.

Figment 2: Creed Valley (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 20

Figment 2: Creed Valley is an action-adventure game set in the human mind. Nightmares are spreading chaos and have overrun once-peaceful lands. Join Dusty, The Mind’s courage, as you make your way through puzzles, musical boss fights, and unique environments.

The Wandering Village (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 20

The Wandering Village is a city-building simulation game on the back of a giant, wandering creature. Build your settlement and form a symbiotic relationship with the colossus. Will you survive together in this hostile, yet beautiful post-apocalyptic world, contaminated by poisonous plants?

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – July 25

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem is a new stand-alone expansion to the world of the classic FPS series. Join the fight against Notorious Mental on a journey through the wild lands of Russia and find your way through this lost chapter of Sam Stone’s adventures.

Venba (Console and PC) – July 31

Available on day one with Game Pass: Venba is a short narrative cooking game, where you play as an Indian mom, who immigrates to Canada with her family in the 1980s. Players will cook various dishes and restore lost recipes, hold branching conversations, and explore in this story about family, love, loss, and more.

Celeste (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 1

Celeste makes a return to the Game Pass library! Help Madeline survive her inner demons on her journey to the top of Celeste Mountain, in this super-tight platformer from the creators of TowerFall. Brave hundreds of hand-crafted challenges, uncover devious secrets, and piece together the mystery of the mountain.

DLC / Game Updates

Naraka: Bladepoint Deluxe Edition Upgrade – Available now

Naraka: Bladepoint is now free to play, and all Game Pass members will get free conversion from the current Standard Edition to the new Deluxe Edition along with in-game rewards. Learn more here.

League of Legends Champion: Naafiri – July 20

Game Pass members can instantly unlock the newest League of Legends Champion, Naafiri, on July 20 with their membership. Her pack will always find the lone prey. So, the choice is yours: starve or feast.

Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island – July 20

Voyage deep into the Caribbean with Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island – an original story told in installments across three Tall Tales, the first of which arrives July 20, it’s a hilarious, heartfelt love-letter to the iconic adventure game series!

Dead by Daylight: Nicolas Cage DLC – July 25

Game Pass members save 10% off this DLC! You know him well. A legend with over one hundred film credits to his name, Nick Cage has seen it all and done it all. Yet never did he anticipate that upon taking a role in the film “Descend Beyond”, he’d find himself falling into the clutches of The Entity, forced to live out an eternity of endless Trials alongside co-stars that may or may not be hellbent on hanging him from a meat hook.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Crunchyroll Premium Perk – July 20

For a limited time, get 75 days of Crunchyroll Premium (Mega Fan Plan) with your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. Stream the world’s largest anime library of more than 1,000 titles ad-free, anywhere you want. Press play on music videos, concerts, manga, and more!

FIFA 23 EA Play Ultimate Team Pack – July 21

Get your EA Play FUTTIES Super Loan Pack, featuring one loan Player Item for your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team! Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play members can claim this Pack from July 21 to August 21, 2023.

Naruto Shippuden Uncut Season 1 – Available Now

Enjoy the first season of “Naruto Shippuden Uncut” with your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Membership. Naruto returns to the Village Hidden in the Leaves and takes on his old Sensei. Get other seasons of Naruto and hundreds of other Anime series on sale during Microsoft Movies & TV’s Anime month.

Leaving July 31

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon, so there’s no better time to jump back in. If you want to keep the fun going, remember to use your membership discount to save up to 20% off these games to keep them in your library.

Dreamscaper (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Expeditions: Rome (PC)

(PC) Marvel’s Avengers (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) The Ascent (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Two Point Campus (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles