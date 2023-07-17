Xbox Games Showcase + Starfield Direct Was the Highest Rated and Most Watched Xbox Show Ever - News

/ 516 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft announced the Xbox Games Showcase + Starfield Direct last month was the most-watched Xbox show ever.

There were over 92 million views across the main showcase, trailers, and segments from the shows in seven days, which is up 38 percent compared to the showcase in 2022. This makes it the highest rated and most-viewed show ever in Xbox history.

Read the Xbox Wire post below:

It’s been a little over a month since fans around the world enjoyed the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct and we’re delighted to say that, within seven days of the broadcast, we saw over 92 million views across our first ever double feature, trailers, and segments from the shows – a 38% rise in viewership over last year’s show. It’s become the highest rated and most-viewed show for Xbox, ever! We can’t thank you enough for being a part of that, and we hope you’re as excited as we are for Xbox’s future.

From our own games – like Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Hellblade II: Senua’s Saga, Fable, South of Midnight, Avowed, Clockwork Revolution, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Towerborne, and more – to those coming to Xbox from our partners around the world – Star Wars Outlaws, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Cities: Skylines 2, 33 Immortals, and more – our show aimed to bring something for every kind of player. Whether you’re an RPG obsessive, an indie curio collector, a PC player, a console owner, or even brand-new to gaming, we like to think there was something that piqued your interest.

In all, viewers from around the globe were the first to witness reveals for 27 games (13 from our First Party Studios, and 21 of which will be available with Game Pass), not to mention a new console in the form of the Carbon Black Xbox Series S. And we followed it all up with Xbox Games Showcase Extended, which brought you even more to see, from new announcements like High on Life’s High on Knife DLC, to deep dives into games from our studios and partner teams.

We’d like to thank all the teams involved, from the studios themselves, who worked tirelessly to bring their games to the show (many of them showing their projects off for the very first time), to the many, many people who worked behind the scenes to help make the show a success.

But most of all, we’d like to thank you for bringing your curiosity, your excitement, and your support. Xbox’s mission is to bring the joy of gaming to everyone, no matter where they are – and your joy at seeing the future of Xbox helps us know we’re on the right path.

We saw that across the world, as fans packed our in-person FanFest events in Los Angeles, Mexico City, São Paulo, Melbourne, and Warsaw to celebrate the reveals together. These shows are nothing without you watching them, and we couldn’t be happier with the surprise and delight we saw on the day and have seen in the weeks since.

Of course, we’re not done yet. Not even close. In August, Xbox will be headed to gamescom in Germany, the world’s largest gaming event – and we’ll be setting up our biggest ever booth to show off the incredible games we have coming to you. We’ll have more news in the next few weeks about our presence at the show – stay tuned!

We have a lot more to show over the coming months and years, and we cannot wait to share it with you.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles