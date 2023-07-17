Action Adventure Game Tenebris Pictura Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Developer Pentadimensional Games has announced ultra-corporeal action adventur game, Tenebris Pictura, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch on August 31.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Presenting Tenebris Pictura, an ultra-corporeal action adventure brought to you by the creators of Megaton Rainfall.

You’ll be plunged back to the Victorian era, playing the role of a paranormal investigator with psychic abilities who has landed in a misty, convoluted island, brimming with mystery. You were invited there by an old friend, to investigate his daughter’s disappearance. Before long, you’re embroiled in a supernatural mystery linked with a shady sect, and sightings of extra-terrestrial beings that appear to have escaped from a strange collection of paintings with dubious origins.

Defy the Unknown Beasts

Conceal your body from danger and separate your soul to face the demon hordes. Dodge their barrages of ectoplasm and counter-attack with your psychic energy blasts…

But that won’t be enough! You need to move the objects around and get your surroundings strategically prepared. You’ll discover and learn how to use your strange skills and tricks to divide and conquer, stopping your enemies’ progress in spite of being massively outnumbered.

Solve Trans-Dimensional Puzzles

On this island, the laws of nature seem to be crumbling: disappearing floors transport you to far-away galaxies, moving walls, illusions and lights that create the environment in their wake, transportable worlds found inside paintings…

A huge variety of puzzles to scramble your mind presented in a non-linear order, designed to accept multiple creative solutions.

Explore a Unique Island

Use the Aeter Pendulum to find murky presences in areas scattered across the island: misty forests, infested buildings and mansions with spooky basements that appear to have been used as laboratories for the paranormal.

Use your psychic abilities to find clues revealing what is about to happen on the island…

Are you ready to lose yourself in a Victorian fantasy loaded with secrets and worlds within worlds?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

