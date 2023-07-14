LightSpeed Studios Acquires Destruction AllStars Developer Lucid Games - News

LightSpeed Studios, a subsidiary of Tencent, has acquired developer Lucid Games.

Lucid Games developed AllStars and Switchblade. It also assisted in development of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Sea of Thieves, Nightingale, Apex Legends, EA Sports PGA Tour, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

"We are thrilled that Lucid Games is now part of LightSpeed Studios family," reads a tweet from Lucid Games. "We'll continue to enjoy full independence in the games that we create and the operation of the studio, while having the support from LightSpeed Studios' global network and technology capabilities."

We are thrilled that Lucid Games is now part of LightSpeed Studios family.



